Annual Golf Classic Benefits Special Needs Children in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dozens of golfers hit the links Wednesday at the Valley Grande Golf Course — to help children in the community with special needs.

The 11th annual Evans Special Benefit Fund Golf Classic — raises money and awareness for agencies that serve special needs children.

Cahaba Mental Health — Easter Seals — Selma City Schools — and Dallas County Schools — all benefit from the event.

Former Selma Mayor George Evans started the event — to show special needs children that they are not forgotten. And that the community cares about them.

“So many times they are left out or not necessarily included,” said Evans.

“And I just wanted to let them know that they’re important to us.”

COVID prevented the annual “Fun Day” for kids — from being held at this time.

“Fun Day” is usually held in conjunction with the golf classic — but organizers say they didn’t want to put the children at risk.

They say they’re hope to have the “Fun Day” this spring.