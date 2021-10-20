Annual Golf Classic Benefits Special Needs Children in Dallas Co.
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
Dozens of golfers hit the links Wednesday at the Valley Grande Golf Course — to help children in the community with special needs.
The 11th annual Evans Special Benefit Fund Golf Classic — raises money and awareness for agencies that serve special needs children.
Cahaba Mental Health — Easter Seals — Selma City Schools — and Dallas County Schools — all benefit from the event.
Former Selma Mayor George Evans started the event — to show special needs children that they are not forgotten. And that the community cares about them.
“So many times they are left out or not necessarily included,” said Evans.
“And I just wanted to let them know that they’re important to us.”
COVID prevented the annual “Fun Day” for kids — from being held at this time.
“Fun Day” is usually held in conjunction with the golf classic — but organizers say they didn’t want to put the children at risk.
They say they’re hope to have the “Fun Day” this spring.