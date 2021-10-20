ASU Basketball: Alabama State picked to finish second in SWAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Alabama State women’s basketball was voted to finish second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll, announced on Wednesday morning, voted on by league head coaches and sports information directors.
Defending SWAC Champions Jackson State was tabbed to repeat this upcoming season, followed by the Hornets, Southern, Alabama A&M and Grambling State to round out the top five.
Texas Southern, Alcorn State, Bethune-Cookman, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Prairie View A&M, Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State finished as 6-12 respectively.
The conference office is slated to announce the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-SWAC Teams tomorrow, October 21.
2021-22 SWAC Women’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish
- Jackson State – 255 (19)
- Alabama State – 238 (1)
- Southern – 194 (1)
- Alabama A&M – 190 (1)
- Grambling State – 147
- Texas Southern – 142
- Alcorn State – 118
- Bethune-Cookman – 101
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 98
- Prairie View A&M – 93
- Florida A&M – 91
- Mississippi Valley State – 49
First place votes listed in parenthesis