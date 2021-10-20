Calm Weather For Now, But Rain In The Forecast!

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Today will feature similar weather to what we’ve been seeing recently: temperatures around average with a lot of sunshine. There will be a slight chance of rain today, but those showers will remain mainly isolated. Expect temperatures today in the low 80s and upper 70s with mainly clear skies.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms are expected mainly around midnight tonight ahead of a cold front that will be in the area tomorrow. Expect lows tonight in the low to mid 60s with mainly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW: A weaker cold front is expected to move through the area tomorrow, but an increased risk of showers and storms are expected throughout the day associated with this front. In contrast to the previous cold front that moved through, our temperatures will not be as severely impacted. Expect highs tomorrow around 80.

EXTENDED: After the cold front moves through tomorrow, temperatures will remain slightly above average for the upcoming week, but good news! The Climate Prediction Center currently has much of Alabama under an at least 50% chance for below average temperatures within the next 8-14 days. While the warmer temperatures will not be like oppressive summer heat, fall like temperatures are still not here to stay yet.