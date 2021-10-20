Clouds Increase Wednesday, A Good Rain Chance Thursday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning features milder temperatures across central and south Alabama. Rather than low and mid 40s, most locations start the day in the 50s to near 60°. Wednesday doesn’t look as sunny as recent days. Clouds may gradually increase during the day, potentially becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. There’s a chance for a stray shower or two, mainly in southwest Alabama. However, it is a very small chance. Most of us won’t see rain. If you do, it will be in the form of a brief, light shower. Temperatures trend warmer today, highs in most locations reach the low 80s. The sky remains mostly cloudy overnight. Showers could become more widely scattered in nature after midnight. Temperatures only fall into the low and mid 60s.

Thursday features the best chance for rain this week. Showers and storms could be scattered about our area throughout the day. However, it doesn’t look like a widespread soaking of rain. Some locations may not receive any. Outside of the rain, the sky remains somewhere between partly and mostly cloudy. Temperatures warm to near 80°. Much of the rain tapers off Thursday night. Thursday night lows only fall into the 60s.

Thursday’s rain comes in advance of a front. The front pushes to our southeast Friday morning. Clouds and a few showers could linger early in the day. However, the afternoon trends drier and sunnier. Daytime highs peak in the 70s to around 80°. Friday night won’t be very cool in the wake of the front. Lows fall into the 50s.

The weekend looks mostly sunny, rain-free, and warm. Again, the air behind the front doesn’t look very cool. Highs reach the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Lows only fall to around 60°.

The start of next week looks dry and warm with sunshine and some clouds. Another front could arrive by late next Wednesday. This front brings a good chance for rain and perhaps cooler temperatures late next week.