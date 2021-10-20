COVID-19 in Alabama: ICU Bed Surplus Reaches to Near 200

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The current ICU bed surplus has now reached nearly 200.

As of Wednesday, October 20, there are now 1,534 staffed ICU beds in the state and 1,337 ICU patients, which makes the latest bed surplus 197. It was 178 on Tuesday and 175 a week ago.

The percentage of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has now dropped to 15%.

There are now 626 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 19 of them children. On Tuesday, the numbers were 652 and 15. A week ago, the numbers were 815 and 18.

78% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 18% are fully vaccinated.