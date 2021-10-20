Mayors of Alabama’s 10 Largest Cities to Hold Summit in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities will meet in Montgomery to discuss their state and federal legislative priorities and to speak on other issues facing their communities.

The summit is scheduled for October 24-25 at the Renaissance Hotel downtown.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed will welcome Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

During their visit, the mayors will experience the Equal Justice Initiative’s new Legacy Museum.