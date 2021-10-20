Montgomery Public Schools Hosts Town Hall Meeting

by Ja Nai Wright

Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore along with members of the board of education shared news about the advancements that have been made so far this school year at their first town hall meeting.

Each department from Finances to Human Resources shared details about improvements MPS schools have made so far this school year.

The topic on a lot of parents minds; the school buildings themselves. Parents asked about progress and development being made towards renovating and fixing a lot of the schools in the district.

MPS has hired a project management firm called Volkert. The firm will evaluate the schools in the district to determine the need for the schools and how to go about renovating them. Officials say the firm will help with renovations district wide and are expected come before the school board in December with a plan that will begin in 2022.

click here to view Town Hall Meeting.