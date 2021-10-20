Retailers/Shipping Services Urge Early Holiday shopping

by Mattie Davis

Shipping delays across the world may slow down shipping on Christmas gifts this year. Retailers and shipping services are urging people to do their holiday shopping early, so it makes it to their doorstep in time for Christmas.

Like many retailers, Heather Pierce Designs in Montgomery is stocking up ahead of the busy holiday season. Pierce has already received emails from distributors saying they won’t have any more shipments before the holidays, and she’s seen shipping prices skyrocket over the last weeks.

The Alabama Retail Association says stores that aren’t stocked up may be in trouble because of supply chain issues and shipping delays across the country.

“We’ve kind of moved away from November being the prime shopping month to trickling into October,” Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association said.

The United States Postal Service saw an unprecedented nearly 50 percent increase in package volume last winter as people did most of their shopping online. They are launching their “Delivering for America” plan.