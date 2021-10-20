Showers & Storms Likely Thursday

by Shane Butler

High pressure is moving farther to our east and setting up a southerly wind flow tonight. This will help transport gulf moisture into the state. A few showers will be possible during the overnight hours. A frontal boundary will be approaching us from the west Thursday. Showers and a few t-storms are likely as the boundary pushes through the area. We continue to believe the storms will stay below severe storm criteria. Some areas could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4 of an inch but most spots will stay well under that. We’re on the backside of the frontal boundary Friday. Skies will begin clearing and temps come down slightly. Saturday morning starts out cooler with lower to mid 50s. High pressure builds back over us and we go into full sunshine again this weekend. Temps respond with highs in the lower 80s once again. We’re looking at the potential for a few showers to pass through on Monday but Tuesday is looking dry for now. Another frontal system heads our way later next week. This system will be our next rain maker and indications are much cooler air following its passage. That would set us up for possibly a chilly Halloween.