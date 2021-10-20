Source: UAB Among Six Schools Seeking to Join the American Athletic Conference

by Alabama News Network Staff

Six schools from Conference USA want to join the American Athletic Conference and are expected to be accepted by the end of the week.

Two people with knowledge of the process tell The Associated Press that UAB, Texas-San Antonio, Florida Atlantic, Rice, North Texas and Charlotte applied for membership.

The American was in the market for new members after Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida, announced in September they would be joining the Big 12. That comes after Oklahoma and Texas announcing that they would join the SEC.

The comings and goings will leave the American with 14 members, likely for the 2023 football season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)