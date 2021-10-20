Troy Cablevision Sold to C Spire

by Alabama News Network Staff

C Spire has announced that it has reached an agreement to buy Troy Cablevision. The deal also includes the Union Springs Telephone Company.

The purchase is still subject to customary regulatory approvals.

C Spire says its purchase will allow it to continue its fiber-based expansion throughout Alabama to provide broadband internet access and related services.

C Spire CEO Hu Meena said the company intends to make a seamless transition for Troy Cablevision customers and says the purchase is not expected to result in any layoffs.

“Following up on our previously announced commitment to invest approximately $500 million in fiber based network deployment and enhancements throughout Alabama, we are extremely excited to deepen our Alabama roots with this transaction by providing services to the Wiregrass,” Meena said.

Troy Cablevision, Inc. founded in 1985, provides cable TV, internet and other services to customers in Pike, Coffee, Crenshaw and Dale counties. The company is headquartered in Troy and has offices in Elba, Enterprise, Luverne and Ozark.

“Becoming a part of the C Spire family will allow us to provide further enhanced services to our customers,” Jake Cowen, chief financial officer and general manager of Troy Cablevision, said. “We will remain committed to offering the same hometown service, but with even better technological capabilities to improve quality and variety of services.”