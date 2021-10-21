ADPH: Alabama Public School COVID-19 Cases Drop to 1,000

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new COVID-19 school dashboard. It shows another drop in cases among the school systems that have reported to the state.

The dashboard for October 21 shows 1,000 cases in Alabama’s public schools, down from 1,167 the week before. About a month ago, there were 3,802 cases.

These statistics don’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

ADPH notes that some schools systems are on fall break and may not be reporting numbers. That might make the drop in cases artificially lower.

Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers. The previous week’s numbers are in parentheses:

Montgomery: not reporting (51)

Autauga County: 23 (27)

Elmore County: 29 (16)

Pike Road: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

Dallas County: 10 (11)

Selma: fewer than 5 (fewer than 5)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE