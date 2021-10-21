Atlanta Braves Take 3-1 Lead in NLCS with 9-2 Victory over L.A. Dodgers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Eddie Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the NL Championship Series and six Atlanta pitchers combined on a four-hitter, giving the Braves a 9-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers for a commanding 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven playoff.

Rosario finished a double short of the cycle and knocked in four runs. Adam Duvall and Freddie Freeman also homered for Atlanta. Game 5 is Thursday at Dodger Stadium, with the Braves one win from their first pennant in 22 years and the defending World Series champions facing elimination.

Pinch-hitter AJ Pollock drove in the Dodgers’ only runs with a two-out RBI single in the fifth.

