Atlanta Braves Take 3-1 Lead in NLCS with 9-2 Victory over L.A. Dodgers

Atlanta Braves’ Eddie Rosario runs across home plate after scoring on an RBI single by Joc Pederson during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of baseball’s National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Eddie Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the NL Championship Series and six Atlanta pitchers combined on a four-hitter, giving the Braves a 9-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers for a commanding 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven playoff.

Rosario finished a double short of the cycle and knocked in four runs. Adam Duvall and Freddie Freeman also homered for Atlanta. Game 5 is Thursday at Dodger Stadium, with the Braves one win from their first pennant in 22 years and the defending World Series champions facing elimination.

Pinch-hitter AJ Pollock drove in the Dodgers’ only runs with a two-out RBI single in the fifth.

