Dreary Start Today, But We Clear Up For The Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: A good bit of rain has already fallen on a large majority of the area, as a cold front is beginning to move through the area. This cold front is a little different from normal cold fronts, as cooler temperatures do not reside on the back side of this one. Expect highs today to climb right around 80 with mostly cloudy skies and a healthy chance of rain.

TONIGHT: While rain chances begin to dissipate, they won’t quite be all gone by this evening. There may be a slight lull in activity in the afternoon hours, but isolated showers and storms will still hang around. Some localized flooding may be an issue, so turn around and don’t drown!

TOMORROW: We will start Friday with a few clouds lingering in the air, but overall will begin to clear out as the day progresses. Highs will be hovering right around 80.

EXTENDED: After the cold front passes through later today, clearer skies will prevail for the weekend. Cooler temperatures are not on the back side of this front, and temperatures will climb actually above average for a few days, before a set of cold fronts will move through the area and lower our temperatures some… but not to fall like levels.