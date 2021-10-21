FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

by Alabama News Network Staff

AP21293779954540 North Port, Fla., police officers block the entrance to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in North Port, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

AP21293779874038 North Port, Fla., police officer block the entrance to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in North Port, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

AP21266848669888 FILE - This Aug. 12, 2021 file photo from video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park. Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, has been charged with unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continue looking for him in Florida swampland, federal authorities announced Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say remains found in a Florida wilderness park are those of Brian Laundrie, who was a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Petito was found slain at a Wyoming national park months while the pair was on a cross-country van trip chronicled on social media.

The FBI’s Denver office said in a news release that a comparison of dental records confirmed that the remains were Laundrie.

The remains were discovered Wednesday in a swampy nature preserve near North Port, Florida, after a massive search. That search began shortly after Laundrie disappeared Sept. 14, two weeks after the 23-year-old returned alone to his parents’ home in Florida.

