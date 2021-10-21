Missing Pine Hill Man Found Safe in Ravine Near GD Copper Plant

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Authorities say that a missing Pine Hill man has been found safe.

Seventy-six year old Walter Newman was found safe Thursday afternoon.

He was last seen on October 14th.

Pine Hill Police Chief Nikisha Gailes say that an Alabama Power crew spotted Newman’s truck in a ravine near the Golden Dragon Copper plant near County Road 27.

Authorities believe he has been there for 5 days.

Gailes says Newman was dehydrated — and has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.