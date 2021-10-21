No. 4 Alabama Looking to Extend Win Streak over Rival Tennessee

FILE – Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson was selected to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

No. 4 Alabama is set to host Tennessee aiming for a 15th consecutive victory in the rivalry game.

But the Volunteers bring a fast-paced, prolific offense into Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker’s status is uncertain with a right leg injury.

Alabama (6-1) rebounded from its lone loss with an emphatic 49-9 win over Mississippi State last Saturday. The Vols (4-3) are coming off a 31-26 home loss to No. 12 Ole Miss. The SEC fined UT $250,000 because fans who were upset with the spot of the ball started throwing trash onto the field.

The game is at 6PM CDT on ESPN.

