No. 4 Alabama Looking to Extend Win Streak over Rival Tennessee

by Alabama News Network Staff

No. 4 Alabama is set to host Tennessee aiming for a 15th consecutive victory in the rivalry game.

But the Volunteers bring a fast-paced, prolific offense into Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker’s status is uncertain with a right leg injury.

Alabama (6-1) rebounded from its lone loss with an emphatic 49-9 win over Mississippi State last Saturday. The Vols (4-3) are coming off a 31-26 home loss to No. 12 Ole Miss. The SEC fined UT $250,000 because fans who were upset with the spot of the ball started throwing trash onto the field.

The game is at 6PM CDT on ESPN.

