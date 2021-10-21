Parenting Your Parents – Serious Injury Law Group talks Elder Abuse

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Alabama News Network) – Charles “Chuk” James and Gerald Brooks are partners at the Serious Injury Law Group.Brooks says their job is to make sure that when mistakes are made, those mistakes are paid for, and a lesson is learned.”“The only way for a lesson to be learned is for there to be a consequence for that action or inaction,” said Brooks.

Both Brooks and James have years of experience with elder abuse cases, a subject they both feel passionate about.

“There are two things that really tug at my heart and that is when the most vulnerable amongst us are abused. That is young children and our elderly who are not in a position to defend themselves,” Brooks said.

Brooks said when they help clients with an elder abuse suit, it is often too late.

“We are here to serve, but honestly, I hope someone never has to come to our office because if they come to our office, it means something has gone wrong. And some of the best ways to (prevent an elder abuse case), and having the need to visit the Serious Injury Law Group, is to visit your loved ones regularly,” Brooks said.

If your loved one is living in a nursing home or care facility, both Brooks and James recommend visiting frequently and varying your visit schedule.

“You can get away with more stuff than you can with a patient or resident whose family comes to see them every Sunday after church. Or stops by and sips coffee with them,” said James.

“If they know you come every Sunday at 5:00, guess what? Every sunday your loved one is going to be sitting up in bed, dressed, and looking great. But on Monday at 7:00 am, maybe not,” Brooks said.

When you visit your loved one, be proactive and check their condition. Is there a sudden decline? Are they getting their medications and being fed timely?