Pine Hill Missing Man Found Safe

A Pine Hill man reported missing five days ago has been found safe.

According to the Pine Hill Police Department, 76-year-old Walter Newman was found in his truck in a ravine near County Road 27.

An Alabama Power crew working in the area spotted his truck in a ravine near the Golden Dragon copper plant Thursday. Newman is believed to have been there for the since he was reported missing.

Police say Newman was dehydrated and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.