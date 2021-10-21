Pintlala Elementary School Held Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Play Structure Thanks to $20,000 Grant

by Carrington Cole

Pintlala Elementary School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new play structure Thursday morning. The money for this structure was provided by an all too familiar supermarket chain.

The new covered structure was built with the help of a $20,000 grant from Walmart. The new structure will provide coverage for the children from rain and heat while they play.

Pintlala Elementary Physical Education Teacher, Demetrius Vaughn, was very happy about the new play structure for his students.

“It’s super important, as we know,” stated Demetrius. “All the reports say that kids need to be outside and participate and active for at least an hour a day. So, we’re very excited that we can pull them away from video games and pull them away from computer screens. We know they were virtual last year, being on Chromebooks; it hurts my eyes sometimes being in front of a computer sometime. So, just to be able to be outside and not have to worry about the August and the May heat is a tremendous bonus.”

The new structure will provide a shaded area for P.E. classes and school functions.