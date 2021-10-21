Showers And Storms Thursday, Sunshine Returns Friday

by Ben Lang

After a stretch of sunny, dry, and Fall-like October days, rain returns Thursday. Prior to sunshine, numerous showers with a few storms moved across west Alabama. By 7AM, these were on the cusp of crossing I-65 into Montgomery and Elmore counties. Rain remains scattered about our area throughout the day and evening. However, it won’t be raining everywhere at all times. Some locations may not see rain at all. For those that do, rain could be heavy for short periods of time. But it doesn’t look like rain “trains” or lines up over the same areas for long periods of time today. A few rumbles of thunder are possible today, but storms won’t be strong or severe.

Outside of rain Thursday, occasional breaks of sunshine are possible. High temperatures peak near 80°. Rain becomes less widespread overnight. However, a few showers could linger through early Friday morning. The rest of Friday looks mostly sunny and warm with highs near 80°. Friday night looks clear and cool with lows in the 50s.

The weekend looks mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures warm into the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday. Saturday night lows could fall into the 50s too. Sunday looks warm with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday night lows only fall into the 60s.

It appears a system developing across the central plains east into the mid Mississippi River Monday could send showers and storms our direction Monday. Next Tuesday looks dry, but another developing storms system sends rain our direction late next Wednesday and Thursday. There could be a significant punch of cool air behind the system for late next week and Halloween weekend.