A Cold Front Moved Through Bringing Us A Clear Weekend!

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: We had a foggy start to the morning, but the Sun is beginning to shine which is breaking up this fog. Clear skies will prevail, and temperatures are expected to hover around 80 in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: The cold front that moved through will lower our nighttime temperatures, though. Expect lows in the mid 50s tonight and for a couple of nights.

WEEKEND: We will gradually be warming up starting tomorrow, as the cold front did not bring a lot of colder air with it. However, it did bring a beautiful weekend with it! Lots of blue skies are expected, but we will still be on the warmer side. We are averaging about 79° for this time of year, but temperatures for the weekend will be in the low to mid 80s. But still, a lot of sunshine is expected!

EXTENDED: Next week will feature an active weather pattern, as we are watching for two cold fronts to move through the area, and potentially bring a severe weather risk. Temperatures will be above average for the week ahead, with mid 80s expected mainly all week. The cold front later in the week could pack a punch, as some models are hinting at a severe weather set-up, but it seems a touch too early to forecast.

Have a great day everybody!