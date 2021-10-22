Alabama Man Convicted in 2018 Slaying of Friend

by Alabama News Network Staff

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama jury has convicted a man in the gunshot killing of a friend whose 2018 slaying was covered up for weeks before relatives and authorities realized he was dead. News outlets report 23-year-old Andrew Jacob Maresh was convicted of murder Thursday in the death of Daniel Ray Osborn II of Hartselle. A prosecutor says he will seek the maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Two other people including Maresh’s grandmother await trial. The body was found buried on her property weeks after the killing. Prosecutors allege the suspects used Osborn’s cellphone to mislead relatives, friends and authorities into believing he was still alive.

