ASU Volleyball: Alabama State heads north to take on Alabama A&M for second time

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State (8-14, 6-2 SWAC) will travel to Huntsville to face Alabama A&M (3-17, 3-5 SWAC) on Friday afternoon in Elmore Gymnasium. First serve is scheduled for 6 pm.

GAME INFORMATION

Alabama A&M

First Serve:6:00 pm

Site:Huntsville, Ala. / Elmore Gymnasium

GAME NOTES

The Hornets are looking to extend their four-game winning streak away from home, after wins over SWAC opponents Prairie View, Alcorn State, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M.

The trio of Kalysia Bates (Phenix City, Ala.), McKenzie Boland (Stockbridge, Ga.) and Jada Rhodes (Tallahassee, Fla.) took three of four conference awards this week, as Bates was named Newcomer of the Week, Boland was named Setter of the Week and Rhodes earned Offensive Player of the Week honors.

(Phenix City, Ala.), (Stockbridge, Ga.) and (Tallahassee, Fla.) took three of four conference awards this week, as Bates was named Newcomer of the Week, Boland was named Setter of the Week and Rhodes earned Offensive Player of the Week honors. Alabama State has won five out of the last six meetings dating back to 2018, with the last meeting ending in a 3-0 sweep over the Bulldogs earlier this year in Montgomery.

The Hornets are currently tied for third in conference play, one game behind Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the standings.

Alabama State has four players with 100 kills so far on the season in Rhodes with 210, Bates with 172, Alexis Ratliff (Atlanta, Ga.) with 131 and Mahogany Vinson (Richton Park, Ill.) with 112. They also have four players with 100-plus digs in Rhodes with 173, Emersen Belles (Gilbert, Ariz.), Madison Beasley (Gilbert, Ariz.) with 111 and Logan Horne (Montgomery, Ala.).

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University volleyball, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateVB (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), @BamaStateSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.