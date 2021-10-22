Becoming Mainly Sunny Friday Through This Weekend

by Ben Lang

A narrow line of showers and storms moved northwest to southeast through our area Thursday night. While it was fairly intense near and northwest of Interstate 85, it petered out as it moved into southeast Alabama. By sunrise, the rain should be over for central and south Alabama. However, our concern shifts to the potential for locally dense fog Friday morning. A dense fog advisory continues until 9AM for counties and communities near and north of highway 80. Visibility could fall below one-quarter mile at times in the advisory area.

After the fog mixes out this morning, the rest of the day looks very nice. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs near 80°. No troubles this evening for outdoor activities including high school football. Temperatures fall from the upper 60s at kickoff into the low 60s by the fourth quarter. It may be a bit cool in the stands. The rest of the night features a clear sky. Saturday morning features cool temperatures with morning lows in the low 50s.

The weekend features nice weather with highs in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. Both days feature plentiful sunshine and just a few clouds. Saturday night lows could fall well into the 50s. Meanwhile, Sunday night lows may only fall into the low 60s.

Another chance for rain welcomes the start of next week. However, it doesn’t look like a widespread soaking of rain. Much of the rain on Monday may occur in northwest Alabama, closer to a front. The front could lose steam on its way southeast through the state. That results in a lower chance for rain in our area. Tuesday looks dry, but another round of rain looks likely next Wednesday or Thursday. Our weather could turn dry, sunny, and cooler towards the end of next week.