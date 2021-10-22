City of Prattville Holds 3rd Annual ‘Parade of Pumpkins’

by Carrington Cole

Halloween is just around the corner, but you don’t have to wait for the 31st to have some fall fun. The City of Prattville is hosting their 3rd annual ‘Parade of Pumpkins’ in the historic downtown area.

From October 22 all the way to Halloween day, the public can come participate in free family-friendly pumpkin events. Some of the activities include a pumpkin decorating class and an interactive pumpkin glow trail. Also, everyone is invited to bring a personally decorated pumpkin to have featured in the downtown area. This event is to alos help AICC, or Autauga Interfaith Care Center, collect food for their food drive by dropping off non-perishable items at Prattville City Hall.

Prattville Mayor’s Executive Assistant Lisa Byrd gives more details about some of the activities that will be happening during the ‘Parade of Pumpkins.’

“Tonight is the Spooktacular event that our downtown merchants are sponsoring, so you’ll be able to go down to our shops and shop, you can come eat,” stated Byrd. “We have food trucks this year, and we want you to check out all the pumpkins and if you are putting a pumpkin in the ‘Parade of Pumpkins’ make sure you take a picture: go on our city Facebook and post it into our contest. A lot of our merchants have offered very generous prizes for the winners of the pumpkin contest.”

There will be food trucks and an art walk available on different days for the event. To learn more about the different activities for the ‘Parade of Pumpkins,’ visit Prattville’s website.