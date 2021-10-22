COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalizations Fall Below 600 Statewide

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The number of people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19 has now fallen below 600.

As of Thursday, October 21, there are now 574 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 13 of them children. On Wednesday, the numbers were 626 and 19. A week ago, they were 793 and 18. The decline in hospitalizations has been steady in recent weeks, though the number of children in the hospital has had small rises and falls.

There are 1,529 staffed ICU beds in the state, compared to 1,332 ICU patients. The ICU bed surplus is 197 for the second straight day. A week ago, the surplus was 188.

The percentage of patients in ICU with COVID-19 is also steady, at 15%.

78% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 19% are fully vaccinated.