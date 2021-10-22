Employees of University of Alabama System Campuses, Auburn University Must Be Vaccinated by Dec. 8

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Alabama System and Auburn University have announced that all employees must be vaccinated by December 8 to follow new federal government requirements.

President Biden issued an executive order requiring vaccines for federal contractors. The University of Alabama System and Auburn University say they fall under this requirement. This affects all campuses, with details below:

STATEMENT FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA SYSTEM:

As federal contractors, and like most higher education institutions, the University of Alabama System campuses – including The University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville – must comply with the Executive Order and accompanying guidance, unless that Executive Order is withdrawn or modified. Consequently, according to the provisions of the Executive Order at this time, the universities are obligated to ensure that employees are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by December 8, 2021, unless they have an approved medical, disability, or religious exemption.

Because this vaccination requirement is mandated by the federal government, our institutions do not have flexibility in its application or enforcement. Failure to comply will place our universities in jeopardy of losing hundreds of millions of dollars received through federal contracts and awards, as well as thousands of jobs funded by those dollars. This outcome would severely impact our institutions’ teaching, research and service capabilities and could hamper economic development activity.

Understanding these serious ramifications, the University of Alabama System campuses notified employees today of the vaccination requirement mandated by the federal government. In continued collaboration with educational enterprises across the State, both institutions will closely monitor the Executive Order and guidance.

STATEMENT FROM AUBURN UNIVERSITY:

To ensure that Auburn can certify compliance with current and future federal contracts, the university’s vaccine policy has been modified to require that all Auburn employees must be fully vaccinated no later than Dec. 8, 2021, except in limited circumstances where an employee is legally entitled to a medical or religious accommodation. An individual is fully vaccinated two weeks after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series, or two weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine. This policy applies to all full-time and part-time employees (including those working remotely), undergraduate and graduate student employees and TES employees at Auburn University, Auburn University at Montgomery, the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

Employees who are not already fully vaccinated will need to start the vaccination process by the dates listed below to be able to achieve full vaccination by the Dec. 8 deadline.

Moderna: First dose by Oct. 27, 2021, and second dose by Nov. 24, 2021.

Pfizer: First dose by Nov. 3, 2021, and second dose by Nov. 24, 2021.

Johnson & Johnson: Dose needed by Nov. 24, 2021.

By Dec. 8, all employees must submit proof of full vaccination or receive an exemption. Failure to comply with this policy constitutes a Group I offense. Employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, 2021, are subject to termination, in accordance with applicable university policies.

This message pertains to new federal requirements regarding COVID-19 vaccines. These requirements raise issues of significant national interest and may become subject to legal challenges. In this fluid and fast-moving environment, Auburn will continue to monitor and respond to relevant legal developments and will communicate updates if necessary.