Mid 80s Return Soon!

High pressure will be the main weather feature over us this weekend. We expect lots of sunshine along with warming temperatures. Although, it will start out a bit chilly Saturday morning but warm nicely during the afternoon hours. We should manage upper 70s to lower 80s. The high pressure system shifts a little to our east Sunday. We pick up a southeasterly wind flow and temps warm even more. Temps will top out in the lower to mid 80s Sunday and Monday. A disturbance will graze us Monday. It may be just enough for a few showers to work through the area. We’re in between systems Tuesday. A northerly wind kicks in and we’re dry and slightly cooler. A quick return of moisture is setting up for Wednesday as another frontal system makes a run at us. Rain and storms are likely to move through the region Wednesday into Thursday.

