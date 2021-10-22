Mid 80s Return Soon!

by Shane Butler



High pressure will be the main weather feature over us this weekend. We expect lots of sunshine along with warming temperatures. Although, it will start out a bit chilly Saturday morning but warm nicely during the afternoon hours. We should manage upper 70s to lower 80s. The high pressure system shifts a little to our east Sunday. We pick up a southeasterly wind flow and temps warm even more. Temps will top out in the lower to mid 80s Sunday and Monday. A disturbance will graze us Monday. It may be just enough for a few showers to work through the area. We’re in between systems Tuesday. A northerly wind kicks in and we’re dry and slightly cooler. A quick return of moisture is setting up for Wednesday as another frontal system makes a run at us. Rain and storms are likely to move through the region Wednesday into Thursday.