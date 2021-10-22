Montgomery Chorale Opens New Season on October 24

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s been nearly 20 months since the members of the Montgomery Chorale have performed indoors. Come this Sunday, that will change.

The group’s season opener, “Ode to Joy,” is set to take place on Sunday, October 24 at 2:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Montgomery.

For more information about this weekend’s concert and how to get tickets, watch Alabama News Network anchor David Lamb’s interview with Montgomery Chorale’s Artistic Director James Seay.