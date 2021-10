by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting. At about 9:45 p.m., MPD and fire medics responded to the 4300 block of Longleaf Drive after a report of an individual being shot. After arriving on the scene they found the victim, Eddie Wilkerson 45 of Montgomery. Wilkerson had died of a gunshot wound.

A suspect has not been identified, stay with Alabama News Network as the investigation unfolds.