Riverwalk Stadium Gets Ready for Annual Ballpark Trick or Treat

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Biscuits are getting ready for a fun-filled Halloween tradition.

The Biscuits will be hosting its annual Ballpark Trick or Treat on Saturday, October 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Riverwalk Stadium will be transformed into a friendly neighborhood for kids to collect candy all around the concourse.

For more information about the event, watch Alabama News Network reporter Kay McCabe’s interview with Biscuits General Manager Mike Murphy.