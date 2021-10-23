Beautiful Saturday, Clouds Increasing For Sunday

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: This Saturday featured a lot of blue skies and sunshine, as the cold front moved through yesterday morning. While cooler temperatures were not on the back side of that front, beautiful weather was. Temperatures have been hovering anywhere from average to above average across the area today.

TONIGHT: Models indicate that clouds will be on the increase from the South tonight, and will leave us with a mostly cloudy night. These clouds will not be holding any rain, however, so evening plans can resume as normal. Expect lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Clouds are expected to hang around for Sunday, but no rain is expected tomorrow. Temperatures will be warming up some, with the majority of areas hanging in the low 80s.

EXTENDED: The first cold front will move through Monday, but it seems that the majority of that rain will stay north of the area. Temperatures will take a slight hit ahead of the next cold front on Wednesday and Thursday. This cold front could pack a punch, as the Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of South Alabama in a 15% chance for severe weather for Wednesday. The main threats will include damaging winds, hail, and the potential for tornadoes. In my opinion, models do not look impressive for this system, so I am not too worried about it just yet. After that front, some 60s will be in the future for daytime temperatures!