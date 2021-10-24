A Mostly Cloudy Sunday, But Two Cold Fronts On The Way

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Clouds have been hanging around since morning, but fortunately no rain has been reported so far. Temperatures have been around average, especially with all the cloud cover. Clouds are expected to hang around through the evening.

TONIGHT: This heavy cloud cover will be hanging around tonight, and temperatures will not be as cool as the past few nights. Expect lows in the low 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW: A cold front is expected to move through in the later morning hours, which will bring isolated rain showers to much of the area. This rain will hang around until early afternoon, when some clearing is expected. This is NOT the cold front that is bringing a possible severe weather threat. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s.

EXTENDED: The cold front tomorrow will not have too much of an impact on our weather. The second cold front coming in Wednesday night into Thursday could pack a punch, with some storms being strong to severe. There is also a small potential for tornadoes, but model data continues to look unimpressive. After that, highs will be in the mid 60s for Friday and the weekend!