American Revolution Veteran Graveside Is Restored/Marked In Elmore County

by Mattie Davis

A Revolutionary War Veteran graveside was officially located, restored, and marked in Elmore County.

Walter Filmore Ross Senior was buried in 1848 near Deatsville. Ross was around 17 years old when he served in the American Revolution as a private. After the war, he and his family settled in what is present day Elmore County.

The General John Archer Elmore Chapter of the Society Sons of the American Revolution has now restored his gravesite and placed an official marker at the burial site.