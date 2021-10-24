AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Jumps Oklahoma for No.3 Spot ,Auburn No.18

by Alabama News Network Staff

The top of the AP Top 25 went through a shakeup despite the entire top five winning in Week 8.

After posting its first scoreless first half since 2014 against lowly Kansas, No. 4 Oklahoma flipped spots with No. 3 Alabama.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, held strong at No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia.

The Crimson Tide were up just one score on Tennessee in the fourth quarter but used a late run to put the game out of reach.

No. 5 Ohio State also looked dominant in a 54-7 win over Indiana, but the performance was not enough to pass the Sooners in the rankings.

Michigan comes it at No. 6, while in-state rival Michigan State ranks No. 8.

No. 7 Oregon jumped three spots in the ranking after Penn State fell to No. 20 following a nine-overtime loss to Illinois.

Oklahoma State also fell seven spots after losing to Iowa State, which entered the rankings at No. 22.

Pitt jumped six spots after beating Clemson, while Ole Miss entered the top 10 again after beating LSU.

Check out the full AP Top 25 poll below: