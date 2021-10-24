Montgomery Biscuits Host Annual “Ballpark Trick or Treat”

by Mattie Davis

Halloween came to Riverwalk Stadium early as the Montgomery Biscuits held their annual “Ballpark Trick or Treat”.

Families were invited to the stadium free of charge for a Halloween experience. Businesses across the area set up trick or treat stations for children to walk through the ballpark and fill up on candy. There were also blow-up inflatables in the outfield for children to play on.

The event went from 12:30 to 2:30 in the afternoon.

Biscuits General Manager Michael Murphy said this is one of their most successful and anticipated events every year.