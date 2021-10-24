Montgomery Chorale Opens New Season, Presenting “Ode to Joy”

by Mattie Davis

The Montgomery Chorale opened a new season and held their first indoor concert since the pandemic.

The group has performed chorale music since 1974. However, it was nearly 20 months since the members of the Montgomery Chorale stood in front of an audience inside until Sunday, October 24 when the group presented “Ode to Joy” in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church.

For information on the group you can visit https://www.montgomerychorale.org