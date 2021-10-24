Pike Road Dance Academy Cuts Ribbon On New Studio

by Mattie Davis

1/1 C2B23980-168E-45EF-B84C-AD466A82B8A1

The Pike Road Dance Academy has a new home, and a ribbon cutting was held Sunday, October 24 to introduce their new facility to the community.

The academy has now been teaching dance for about a year. The new building, which was previously a residential house, has three studios for students to practice in and is located at 232 W. Elizabeth Lane Pike Road, AL.

Owner Raquel Whitehead said there was need in the community for a place to house young dancers and provide an artistic outlet.

The academy is also launching competitive teams this year, with three teams that will travel to competitions.

Information on registering for the Pike Road Dance Academy can be found on https://pikeroaddance.com/.