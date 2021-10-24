Shooting and Police Chase on Carmichael Rd. in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Police say that at about 1:30pm they were called to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road in reference to a person shot.

On the scene a man was found with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

According to MPD, while officers were in the area, units attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of the suspect.

Police say the vehicle refused to stop, and a police chase ensued.

Over the course of the chase, three collisions happened between the suspect vehicle, and uninvolved drivers.

Those collisions happened at Hermitage Dr. & McGehee Rd., at Spiegel St. & Fairground Rd., and in the 2000 block of Teresa St.

There were no injuries to the suspect, or the occupants of the vehicles that were hit.

The chase ended in the area of Teresa St. and Fairground Rd, where suspects were taken into custody.

Police say no other information is available, and the investigation continues.