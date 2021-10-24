Troy Police Investigate Murder at Goldmine Entertainment

by Jerome Jones

The Troy Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead.

Police say 33 year old Andre Thomas of Highland Home was shot at the Gold Mine nightclub at around 1:30am Sunday.

According to police , when officers arrived on the scene the victim had been transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrest have been made and anyone with information is asked to call Troy Police at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness hotline, 334-566-5555.