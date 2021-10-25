Alabama lawmakers Will Redraw Congressional and Legislative Districts

by Ja Nai Wright

Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery this week to redraw congressional and legislative districts.

Some legal groups are arguing the state should have two congressional districts, making it more likely to elect African-American representatives, instead of just one. Black and mixed-race residents now make up more than 25% of Alabama’s

population. Alabama’s seven-member congressional delegation has consisted of a single African-American member for decades.

The Joint Reapportionment Committee meets Tuesday to vote on proposed maps.

The special session on redistricting starts Thursday.