An Active Week Of Weather Featuring Two Cold Fronts

by Ben Lang

Monday morning featured clouds for some but sun for others. Much of our area was dry through midday. However, a few spotty, light, brief downpours appear possible. These could form along a cold front advancing through Alabama today. The front pushes to our south tonight, ending any chance for a shower. The sky becomes clear, and cooler air arrives overnight. Lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Tuesday features plentiful sunshine, though clouds likely increase late in the day. Temperatures remain cooler behind the front. Highs only reach the low to mid 70s. Tuesday night looks partly cloudy and dry with lows in the low to mid 50s. Much of Wednesday looks dry, but showers and storms could arrive in west Alabama prior to midnight. Some of these storms could be strong or even severe. However, our overall severe threat looks very low.

The risk for severe storms hinges on available instability as storms arrive in southwest Alabama. Models have backed off on the potential over the last few days. It seems that more unstable air may not lift any further north than the gulf coastline. But there’s still time for our severe risk to change between now and Wednesday night. While we don’t need to worry about it, stay tuned for further forecast updates.

The severe threat likely ends by sunrise Thursday. However, clouds and rain could linger throughout the day. Wind speeds likely remain elevated after a surface front pushes to our east. In fact, the main upper-level part of the system remains just to our north through the end of the week. That means Friday could be mainly cloudy, breezy, and quite cool with showers possible at times.

Saturday could be a mostly cloudy day too with the upper-level low only slowly moving to our northeast. High temperatures may not exceed the 60s. The sky could finally clear Saturday night. Saturday night lows fall to near 50°. Halloween Sunday could be an abundantly sunny and comfortably warm day. Highs reach the 70s, while Sunday night lows fall to near 50°. Looks seasonably cool and dry for Halloween festivities during the evening.