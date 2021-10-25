ASU Bowling: Alabama State finishes ninth in season-opening tournament

by Janae Smith

NEW ORLEANS, La. | Alabama State finished ninth in the season-opening Colonial Lanes Classic, picking up a pair of wins in the process, on Sunday.

Alabama State (6-7) picked up their third win over No. 22 Prairie View A&M in two days, winning 4-1 in the opening round of bracket play. The Lady Hornets went ahead 3-0 early in the match with a win in game one (208-176), followed by a win in game two (190-172). Following a 222-168 win by Alabama State in game three, Prairie View A&M was able to pull out game four (190-176) before Alabama State won the fifth and final game (198-167) to move into the winner’s bracket.

The Lady Hornets, just one day after falling by one pin, fell to No. 20 UMES in the second round of bracket play 4-1. The two teams split the first two games with Alabama State winning game two 176-158, before UMES was able to pull away in each of the final three games to pull out the win.

Alabama State ended the tournament with a 4-2 victory Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) foe Florida A&M to finish ninth overall. The Lady Hornets jumped out to a 3-0 lead overall in their final match, before Florida A&M won the next two games to pull to within one at 3-2; however, Alabama State claimed a 195-162 win in the sixth game for the win.

UP NEXT

Alabama State returns to action next weekend in Tallahassee (Fla.) at the three-day FAMU Rattler Invitational.

