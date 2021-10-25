Former Air War College Professor Pleads Guilty to Lying about Contacts with China

by Alabama News Network Staff

Federal prosecutors say a longtime professor at Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base has pleaded guilty to lying to an investigator about his contacts with a Chinese official.

The Justice Department says 69-year-old Xiaoming Zhang faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to a federal agent.

Zhang is a naturalized citizen of Chinese descent. Prosecutors say he concealed years of meetings and emails with a Chinese official because he knew the relationship was improper.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)