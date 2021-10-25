Prattville Police Searching for Suspected Perfume Thieves

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers/Prattville Police Dept.

2/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers/Prattville Police Dept.

3/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers/Prattville Police Dept.

4/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers/Prattville Police Dept.

5/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers/Prattville Police Dept.









Prattville police need your help catching suspected perfume thieves.

Police say three people stole perfume from Ulta Beauty in the 1400 block of Cotton Exchange. They say the thefts happened on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7PM. The suspects are wanted on felony shoplifting charges.

Police say the female and the two male suspects collected several bottles of perfume and then placed them in a bag. Once concealed, they left the store without purchasing the concealed merchandise.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.