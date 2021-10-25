Rain & Storms Ahead For Midweek

by Shane Butler



A nice and cooler weather pattern has settled over us and it’s sticking around through Wednesday. Temps start out cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s but rebound into the mid 70s by late afternoon. High pressure will help provide a mostly sunny sky. A frontal boundary will be making a move towards us later Wednesday into Thursday. A round of rain and storms are likely and a few storms could be strong maybe even severe late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The main threat would be damaging winds with a small chance for a tornado. The severe storm risk would be mainly across our southern most counties. The storms depart but the clouds linger and may hover over us through Saturday. An upper low pressure system will linger and generate a gusty northwest wind flow over the area. This will lead to cloudy, breezy, and occasionally showery weather conditions. Temps may struggle to climb through the 60s Friday and Saturday. High pressure builds back over the region and we’re into sunshine again Sunday. Temps respond with highs returning to the 70s. Sunny and dry days are likely Monday through the middle of next week.