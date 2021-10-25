Troy Police Seeking Murder Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police say they need your help finding a murder suspect.

Police say they want to find 27-year-old Xavier Quantez Edwards of Troy in connection to the Goldmine Entertainment Shooting that happened Saturday, October 23.

Police say at about 1:37 a.m. that morning, they went to Goldmine Entertainment, which is in the 200 Block of U.S. Highway 231, after getting a report that a man had been shot. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been taken by private car to Troy Regional Medical Center.

Police say the victim, 33-year-old Andre Lydell Thompson of Highland Home, died at the hospital.

If you know where Xavier Quantez Edwards can be found, call (334) 566-0500 or the secret witness line at (334) 566-5555.

Police say Edwards should be considered armed and dangerous.