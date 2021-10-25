Two More People Charged in Recent Orrville Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two more people have been charged in a murder that happened in Orrville earlier this month.

Capt. Johnathan Cole with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office — says 21 year old Trashaud Jackson of Orrville — and 24 year old Darrie Allen of Montgomery — turned themselves in Friday.

He says both men are charged in the death of Jerry Rayford of Orrville.

Rayford was shot and killed in his front yard about two weeks ago — after a party at his house.

Tracy Moseley of Orrville is also charged in the case.

“This is a senseless crime that could have been avoided. But it’s our position to hold everyone that’s responsible accountable for their actions,” said Cole.

Jackson and Allen are free tonight — on 150,000 dollars bond.