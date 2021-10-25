Warm Today, Cooler Tomorrow, Midweek Storms, then Much Cooler

by Ryan Stinnett

WARM TODAY: A cold front will move through the state today and bring a chance of some scattered showers. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s. As the front clears the area, a cooler night is ahead with lows in the low 50s.

COOLER TOMORROW: Tomorrow will be a beautiful fall day across Alabama as we will be in-between systems. Expect a sunny day with temperatures reaching the low to mid-70s.

MIDWEEK STORM THREAT: Our next storm system begins to take shape late Tuesday to our west and moves eastward on Wednesday. It now appears that rain and storms will not begin in the western parts of the area until after sunset Wednesday and continue across Alabama through the overnight hours before exiting during the day Thursday.

As the storms move through, we could have the threat for some stronger to severe storms late Wednesday night and Thursday morning as there is the potential of damaging winds, large hail, and a few isolated tornadoes. Just something we are watching and over the next 24 hours, we will have a better understanding of the possible impacts, if any…

As the front exits, and much cooler air mass blows into the state by Friday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few stray showers possible, highs Friday will be in the mid 60s.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND: The weekend looks great again with more sun than clouds both Saturday and Halloween. Saturday will remain cool as highs will not make it out of the 60s. Sunday will be warmer with highs reaching the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

IN THE TROPICS: A non-tropical low pressure system is expected to form off the east coast of the United States during the next day or so. The frontal low will move generally north-northeastward through the middle of the week, and the system will likely bring rain and wind impacts to portions of the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. coast. By the end of the week, the low could acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward away from the northeast U.S. coast. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan